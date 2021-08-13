Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $43.69. 166,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,971. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.40. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock worth $616,715. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

