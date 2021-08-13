Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.70 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $43.69. 166,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,971. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,829 shares of company stock valued at $616,715. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.