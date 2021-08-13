Axe Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. Axe has a total market cap of $248,131.75 and $63,791.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

