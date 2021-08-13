AXS Investments LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.16. 82,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,634. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $135.65 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

