AXS Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AXS Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.3% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.79.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.18. 16,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,429. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

