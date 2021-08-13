AXS Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 235,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,057,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,463. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.73. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

