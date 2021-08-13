AXS Investments LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,057 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.83. 528,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.23. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

