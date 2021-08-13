AXS Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.53. 29,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $16,683,809. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

