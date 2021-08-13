AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises about 1.0% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.15 on Friday, hitting $365.14. The stock had a trading volume of 39,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,152. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.56. The company has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.60, for a total transaction of $318,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,961 shares of company stock valued at $66,944,491. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.