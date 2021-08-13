AXS Investments LLC Sells 16,702 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,702 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 2.1% of AXS Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.50. 63,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

