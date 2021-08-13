AXS Investments LLC Sells 4,724 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after acquiring an additional 151,977 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $127.82. The company had a trading volume of 67,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,504. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

