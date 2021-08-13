Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 650.18%.

Ayro stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. 1,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75. Ayro has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 4.00.

In other Ayro news, Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney C. Jr. Keller sold 70,000 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,338 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,832. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

