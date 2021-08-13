Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.06 Million

Analysts expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to report sales of $302.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $323.62 million. Azul reported sales of $74.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 303.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

AZUL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

NYSE:AZUL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,880. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.