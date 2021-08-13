B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.