B. Riley Downgrades Verso (NYSE:VRS) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE VRS opened at $19.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. Verso has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Verso by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Verso by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Verso by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

