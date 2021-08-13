B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 99.9% in July

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,558,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B2Digital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,934,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,195. B2Digital has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

