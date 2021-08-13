BaaSid (BAAS) Reaches Market Cap of $16.38 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $16.38 million and $440,567.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

