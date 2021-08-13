Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%.

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.81. 19,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,214. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $669.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 331.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

