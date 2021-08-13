Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 191.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bandwidth news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.23.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAND. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

