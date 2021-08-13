Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,056 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in RingCentral by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $253.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,008.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total value of $4,562,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total value of $41,860.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,946,852.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,583 shares of company stock worth $13,867,136. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

