Bank of Hawaii Buys 5,630 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 216.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 45.5% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.90.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,554 shares of company stock worth $17,873,257 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $192.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.78 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.98 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

