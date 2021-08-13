Bank of Hawaii Has $919,000 Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

Shares of HOG opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.90. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

