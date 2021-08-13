Bank of Hawaii Has $998,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Accenture were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $321.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.89. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $322.36.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

