Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,821 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 510.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 228.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

LAD opened at $375.17 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

