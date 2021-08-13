Bank of Hawaii Purchases 695 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Carvana by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,040,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,239,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Cowen boosted their target price on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.88.

Shares of CVNA opened at $358.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.11 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.01. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $9,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,583,231 shares of company stock worth $479,015,837. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.