Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,143 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

