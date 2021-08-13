Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,180 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIG. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

