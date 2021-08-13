Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.90.

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BMO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $103.14. 17,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.95. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.8782 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $687,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,505,000 after buying an additional 160,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

