Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.16 million and $775,021.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00139629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00151167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.28 or 1.00000813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00866622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

