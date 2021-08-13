Barclays Cuts IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 330

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IWG from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

Shares of LON IWG opened at GBX 311.84 ($4.07) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. IWG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The firm has a market cap of £3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.21.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

