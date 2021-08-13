Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

