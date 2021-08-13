Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.
Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 209,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.90.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
