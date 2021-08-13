Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Shares of DTEGY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 209,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,805. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.66. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

