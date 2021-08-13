Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

Barings BDC stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 190.9% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,560 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 45,146 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.