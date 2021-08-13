Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$36.69.

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$23.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

