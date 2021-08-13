Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 150 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $87.27 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.56 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

