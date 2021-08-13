Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $42,000 in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter worth $410,000.

NYSEARCA INFL opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

