Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.37 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.88. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.