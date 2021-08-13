Base Resources (LON:BSE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Base Resources (LON:BSE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 127.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Base Resources from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 15.37 ($0.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.88. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 10.35 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £181.06 million and a P/E ratio of 10.25.

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

