Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 1,332.1% in July

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a growth of 1,332.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BASFY stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88. Basf has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on BASFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a €72.00 ($84.71) price target (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank raised shares of Basf to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.07.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

