BASIC (BASIC) Price Up 29.4% This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market cap of $36.23 million and approximately $32.83 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

