Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Now Covered by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Shares of BBWI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 10,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,552. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works stock. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

