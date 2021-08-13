Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,421,211 shares of company stock worth $832,883,273 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $362.23 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.53. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.