Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,352,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,658,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 8,439,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,343,000 after acquiring an additional 178,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,532,000 after acquiring an additional 150,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $69.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.331 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%.

