Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $334,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,636,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 583,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 276,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $62.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.93.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

