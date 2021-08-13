Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Increases Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $451.94 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $471.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $444.61.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.