Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,244 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in MetLife were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,113 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

