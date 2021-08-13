Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $408.53. 33,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,567. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $385.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.96.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

