Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the quarter. Lennar accounts for 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 7.4% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

