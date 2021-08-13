Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 13,862 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costamare stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 11,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.66. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRE. TheStreet upgraded Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

