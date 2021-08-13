Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.96. 17,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,886. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

