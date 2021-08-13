Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 5,196 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

